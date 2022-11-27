"Football has a debt with him" - Hernan Crespo claims Argentina fans want Lionel Messi to win 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of entire national team

Argentina legend Hernan Crespo believes Lionel Messi deserves to win the FIFA World Cup before he hangs up his boots. The former Chelsea striker even went so far as to say that Argentine supporters want their revered captain to win the prestigious trophy ahead of the entire national team.

La Albiceleste got off to a rocky start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on November 22. Lionel Messi did find the back of the net after converting a penalty within the first ten minutes.

However, his efforts were in vain as Saudi Arabia bagged two goals in the second half and secured all three points.

Argentina recovered from their disappointing opener after securing a 2-0 victory over Mexico in their subsequent FIFA World Cup fixture. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored a goal apiece in the second half, reviving their team's international campaign.

Crespo made bold claims as he suggested that Argentine supporters would prioritize Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy over their entire national team. He said (via Caught Offside):

“I think he deserves everything in football, because he’s the kind of player who just has so much respect for everything in the game; the opponents, the rules, the fans, the club or country he’s representing. I don’t know what’s going to happen in this World Cup, but I think football has a debt with him; he deserves a World Cup."

He added:

“Our feelings as Argentinians are simple this year: we want Lionel Messi to win the World Cup, and then we want Argentina to win the World Cup. He comes first; it’s more important that Messi wins it. He’s a part of all of us, and has been for around 15 years. He really does deserve it.”

Argentina legend Hernan Crespo reflects on sharing international stage with Lionel Messi at 2006 FIFA World Cup

The former Argentina striker, who scored 35 goals in 64 caps for his national side, spoke fondly of playing alongside Lionel Messi at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. The duo also played as international teammates at the Copa America the following year.

Crespo said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

“I played in two tournaments with him: Germany in ’06 and the Copa America in 2007, where we lost in the final. I’ve been lucky enough to share those competitions with him, and what I saw – even at that age – was a great, great player. A different player, in terms of his touch, his agility, and obviously his skills. It was spectacular to see at times. You’d finish your training session and your eyes would be all over the place because you’ve just watched him do so many magical things with the ball."

Argentina will face Poland on December 1 in their final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

