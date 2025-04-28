"Football has evolved" - Barcelona legend makes bold claims about Hansi Flick's tactics after beating Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes has showered praise on Hansi Flick's tenure at the club. He said that he enjoys watching his former side play under the German coach's tactics.

Ad

Flick was appointed Barca's manager last summer following the departure of club legend Xavi Hernandez. He's had an excellent first season, as they've won the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey already. In both cases, they beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final.

They beat Los Blancos 3-2 (after extra time) in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26. Assessing the clash and Barcelona's playing style, Victor Valdes said (via Barca Universal):

Ad

Trending

“I really enjoy watching Barça because the coach has been able to see where football has evolved and has given the 4-3-3 a different touch.

“I truly believe in the football they are playing. It is the kind of football that, truly, someone should have implemented at the club a long time ago.”

Ad

Flick has implemented an ultra-attacking and dominant playing style with a high line and dynamic midfield. This sees Barca score loads of goals. For instance, they have scored 89 goals in 33 LaLiga games this season. The second best is Real Madrid with 66 goals.

Simone Inzaghi speaks about facing Barcelona in UCL semi-finals

Inter Milan and Barcelona are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season. The first leg will take place at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, April 30.

Ad

Coming into the game, Barca beat Real Madrid 3-2 (a.e.t) to win the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Inter Milan lost 1-0 against Roma on Sunday, denting their hopes in the Serie A title race.

After the clash against Roma, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi spoke about their upcoming clash against the Spanish giants, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We know what kind of team Barcelona is; yesterday’s game wasn’t necessary. We’ll come out with respect, but without fear.

Ad

“Roma played a great game. We tried in the second half; we deserved more, but that’s football. We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities due to a lack of clarity; we’ll have to find it again because there are still important league and Champions League games to go.

“We have to react this week in a time full of commitments. A positive result can make the difference, but we have to find it within ourselves. Today the fans understood what the lads have been doing this season.”

Inter have dropped to second place in the Serie A title race as they sit three points behind Napoli. Barcelona, meanwhile, lead the LaLiga table, sitting four points above Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More