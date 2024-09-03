“Football is a game of 11 vs 11” - Barcelona defender offers opinion on Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

Heading into the new season, Real Madrid were considered favorites to retain the La Liga title, especially with the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappe. Many believed that Los Blancos could even dominate the league given their attacking talent, but the first few weeks have shown that Barcelona are strong contenders for the crown as well.

Despite their off-field issues, the Catalan club have made a positive start, winning their first four games and entering the international break as the only team with a perfect record. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have stumbled, drawing twice, while trailing their old rivals by four points.

Carlo Ancelotti struggled to find the right balance for his team, with Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo not making a significant impact in the first three games. But Mbappe answered his critics by scoring twice against Real Betis, with Madrid seemingly returning to their best.

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, however, believes that they should focus on their own performance rather than worrying about the strength of their title rivals.

“Mbappe is a very good player, but we have to focus on ourselves. We shouldn’t look at others and what they do. Football is a game of 11 vs 11,” Balde said (via Madrid Universal).

The Blaugrana have been on a hot streak at the start of the season, racking up 13 goals in just four matches. While much of the attention has been on their attacking firepower, their defense has shown improvement as well.

The real challenge, however, will come after the break, as they are set to face Girona and Villarreal away from home, along with a trip to Monaco in between.

Real Madrid and Barcelona enter international break on a positive note

While Barcelona maintained their impressive form with a 7-0 victory over Real Valladolid, Real Madrid got back on track with a victory, courtesy of a Mbappe brace against Betis.

Though four points separate the two teams, Los Blancos head coach Ancelotti insists his side isn’t worried about the standings and enters the break feeling positive.

“We are not anxious. We have drawn two games. We are very excited and motivated to try to do better. We did better and we deserved to win. We were more supportive of each other. We are going into the break with good feelings," Ancelotti stated (via Managing Madrid) .

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, meanwhile, expressed his delight at how quickly his team has adapted to his demands. New signing Dani Olmo has made an immediate impact with two goals, and Robert Lewandowski appears to have returned to form, having already scored four league goals. Flick believes the team heads into the international break in high spirits.

"It’s only the fourth game, I know that can change quickly. It’s good that the fans are happy, but our job is to continue because this is very long. We want to try to be better in every game. The [international] break will be good now for everyone, the players will leave with the team in a good mood," Flick said (via Forbes).

