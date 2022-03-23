"Football is not about little bursts"- Paul Parker on Manchester United star's omission from England squad

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that he is not surprised by Jadon Sancho's omission from England's squad. The Three Lions are due to take on Switzerland and Ivory Coast in friendlies. Parker believes Sancho has lacked consistency this season but has had 'little bursts', where he has impressed.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73 million last summer. The winger was widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe before his move to Old Trafford. Sancho, though, endured a dismal start to his 2021-22 campaign. He failed to register a goal or an assist in his first 14 appearances across competitions.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes recently, though. He has scored three goals and provided as many assists in his last ten outings. However, Parker was not surprised by the youngster's omission from Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming friendlies. Parker told oddsninja.com:

"I look at some of the players in front of him, and he's done okay. It's been little bursts. It hasn't been consistent. You've seen it now and again; it's a lot better than what it was a few weeks back. Football is not about little bursts. He's improving, but he needs to do more."

He continued:

"It doesn't surprise me that he's not in the squad. Personally, it doesn't surprise me that he isn't there. I think again, it's the price tag, is what people might be looking at, and people want him to do so well, so when they see a good bit, they're isolating the bits on there. People want to prove it, so they'll make a montage and show all these good bits, taken from different games, but that isn't good enough, really."

Sancho has begun to show glimpses of his prowess at Old Trafford. However, the youngster's progress has been hampered by managerial changes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the first half of the season. The club hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager till the end of the campaign.

The Premier League giants are unlikely to hire Rangnick permanently. Recent reports suggest Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino are the frontrunners for the managerial position at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho miss out on the England squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho miss out on the England squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/HOBvNHYf8p

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho needs to do more to make England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Jadon Sancho has scored five goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances for Manchester United across competitions this season. The 21-year-old will need to improve those numbers and his consistency if he wants to make Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Southgate has a wealth of options at the forward positions at the moment. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Mason Mount are almost certain to be a part of the Three Lions' squad. That's because they have enjoyed impressive seasons for their respective clubs this campaign.

SPORTbible @sportbible Did Jadon Sancho deserve to be in the England squad?! Did Jadon Sancho deserve to be in the England squad?! https://t.co/bU3VQfQcVD

Sancho must continue his good recent form and hit the ground running at the start of the 2022-23 campaign if he wishes to feature at the quadrennial competition in Qatar.

Edited by Bhargav