“Football needs players like him" - Cesc Fabregas hails Barcelona star ahead of Joan Gamper trophy

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Barcelona star Pedri ahead of the Joan Gamper trophy clash. The former Chelsea and Arsenal star claimed that football needs players like the Spanish midfielder.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game. Fabregas also spoke about Lamine Yamal and hailed him as a special talent. He believes that football needs players like the Barcelona winger and Pedri and said (via Barca Universal):

"Football needs players like Pedri. He is a player I really admire. Lamine Yamal is an amazing player. Football has become somewhat mechanical, so it's important to have players with such talent and magic."

Talking about the game, Fabregas admitted that he was excited to face Hansi Flick as he admires the German's tactics. He said:

"What Flick is doing with the defensive line seems very innovative and interesting to me. Excited to face him tomorrow."

Fabregas went on to talk about Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford and backed the England international to deliver at Camp Nou.

"Rashford seems to me a successful deal for Barca, he will offer a lot."

Cesc Fabregas is facing Barcelona for the first time as a manager. The Spaniard impressed at Como last season and was linked with Inter Milan and AS Roma in the summer.

Cesc Fabregas admits being emotional ahead of Barcelona return

Cesc Fabregas played 151 matches for the first team at Barcelona before making his move to Chelsea in 2014. The LaMasia product, who returned after a spell at Arsenal, impressed in his three seasons at Camp Nou, winning the league title and the Copa del Rey once.

Speaking to the media about facing the club as a manager, Fabregas said:

"The emotions are high and very beautiful. I spent a large part of my life, career, and childhood here. Of course, it's always wonderful to return home. The feeling of returning home is wonderful, but we are here to prepare for a very important match for our club. We will play against Barca, the best team in Europe. It's more than a friendly match because we can assess many things."

Como have been linked with the Catalan side's Inaki Pena, but Fabregas was not interested in discussing the possible transfer.

"I don't like to talk about the market, but if there's an opportunity, we'll see it, we'll analyze it. I hope all the big players can fit into our dynamic, be competitive."

Como have won all three pre-season matches so far, defeating LOSC Lille, Al-Ahli, Ajax, and Real Betis, while scoring three goals in each game. Barcelona have also won their three pre-season games, scoring 15 goals while beating Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul, and FC Daegu.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More