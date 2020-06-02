Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

EPL forward Marcus Rashford has taken to Instagram for the second time in as many days to cast out his support for the protests against racism. In a blank, black-colored post, the EPL and Manchester United star used a hashtag and wrote, "blackout Tuesday" to extend his gratitude towards the 'Black Lives Matter' movement that has taken center-stage in the past few days.

The short yet meaningful post comes just about a day after Rashford joined other members of the sporting fraternity to vent his emotions on the brutality against African-Americans in the United States and the rest of the world.

In a deeply desolated tone, the EPL striker wrote:

"I know you guys haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world. At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

Bundesliga and EPL stars pay their tribute to George Floyd

Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal against Paderborn with a message

A host of clubs and players have come together demanding justice for George Floyd, with Bundesliga stars and EPL sides leading the way.

Borussia Dortmund stars Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi revealed a hand-written message that read, "Justice for George Floyd" after both of them got on the scoresheet in a 6-1 demolition of Paderborn this weekend.

Kneeling on one knee after scoring for Monchengladbach, Marcus Thuram spread the message of racial unity in his way, further igniting the movement that reached the EPL this past weekend.

Besides Dortmund, EPL clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and a vast majority of teams across the globe have chipped in to stand united with the movement that has engulfed the world over the past few days.

In a bold message on social media, EPL giants Chelsea wrote:

"Chelsea Football Club stands together with George Floyd and all the victims in a fight against discrimination, brutality and injustice. As a club, we are committed to being a part of the solution, and we are joining our voice to all those calling for fairness, equality and meaningful change.Enough is enough. Together we are stronger."

Racism has found its way to creep in even during these tumultuous times, with the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery highlighting the injustice endeared by African-Americans. While there was firing in Taylor's apartment, the latter was fatally shot during his daily jog.

However, the tragic death of George Floyd a few days back sparked a wildfire, as the deceased had a knee pressed against his neck ruthlessly for eight whole minutes by a police officer in the American city of Minneapolis.

The vicious activity has led to major chaos in the United States, with peaceful protests turning violent in many cities. Not only has it caused massive unrest, but it also served as a symbol for racial discrimination that has plagued the North American nation for years.

EPL star Marcus Rashford will soon be in action for Manchester United

As the football fraternity unites itself to support those in need, Rashford and EPL powerhouse Manchester United prepare for the rest of the season, which is due to restart on June 17.

In what is a headline returning fixture, the Red Devils are set to rub shoulders with EPL rivals Tottenham Hotspur.