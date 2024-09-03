Barcelona forward Raphinha has taken a dig at rivals Real Madrid with regards to their start to the 2024-25 season. He said that while they have a good squad on paper, their performances on the pitch haven't reflected it so far.

Los Blancos had a stellar 2023-24 campaign where they won three trophies - UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Supercopa de Espana. They then signed Kylian Mbappe this summer and brought in Endrick. They went on to win the UEFA Super Cup, beating Atalanta.

Hence, expectations were sky-high from the Merengues coming into the domestic season. However, they have been far from their best so far, registering two draws and two wins in their four La Liga games. About their start to the season, Barcelona winger Raphinha recently said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Real Madrid? I’m surprised that they didn’t manage to do what, on paper, they should’ve done.

But football is not theory, football is played on the pitch & that’s where it shows if you’re prepared and in good form.”

Unlike their rivals, Barcelona have had a stunning start to the 2024-25 season under new manager Hansi Flick. They have won all four games so far, which included a 7-0 hammering of Real Valladolid. Raphinha scored a hat-trick in the game and provided an assist.

When journalist claimed Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to join Barcelona over Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo came through Sporting CP but shone on the world stage at Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson signed him in 2003. He went on to win numerous trophies and individual accolades, including the Ballon d'Or.

When he was ready to leave United in 2009, Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly wanted him to join Barcelona or any other team over Real Madrid. In 2016, journalist Guillen Balague reported:

"Seeing that he couldn’t persuade Cristiano to stay [at United], he made contact with Barcelona to encourage them to bid. Anyone but Real Madrid. But Cristiano had made up his mind about where he wanted to go."

Ronaldo eventually joined Los Blancos for a then world-record fee of £89 million. He went on to become their all-time top scorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games, winning numerous trophies.

He had a good record for the Merengues against Barca, having registered 18 goals and one assist in 30 games across competitions in the El Clasicos.

