Football world pays tribute to Wayne Rooney as he announces his retirement 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney announced yesterday that he will retire from professional football after being named as Derby County manager permanently. The Englishman was appointed interim manager after Phillip Cocu's sacking earlier this season but landed the job permanently after steering Derby clear of the relegation zone.
Having burst onto the scene at Everton as a 16-year-old, Rooney delivered a series of eye-catching displays at Goodison Park and earned himself a move to Manchester United 2004. At Old Trafford, the young attacker blossomed into one of the most exciting players in world football and took his game up a notch under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.
Rooney one of Manchester United and England's greats
Rooney won virtually everything with the Red Devils and is also the club's all-time top scorer, with a staggering 253 goals in his 13-year spell at Old Trafford. He is also England's leading goalscorer, having notched up an impressive 53 goals for the Three Lions.
After leaving Manchester United in 2017, Rooney returned to Everton and had spells with DC United and Derby County — where he was appointed player-manager — before eventually hanging up his boots to assume his duties on the touchline permanently.
Footballers from across the globe paid tributes to one of the Premier League's greatest ever, and here are some of the best reactions on social media following Rooney's retirement.