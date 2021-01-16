Football world pays tribute to Wayne Rooney as he announces his retirement 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney announced yesterday that he will retire from professional football after being named as Derby County manager permanently. The Englishman was appointed interim manager after Phillip Cocu's sacking earlier this season but landed the job permanently after steering Derby clear of the relegation zone.

Having burst onto the scene at Everton as a 16-year-old, Rooney delivered a series of eye-catching displays at Goodison Park and earned himself a move to Manchester United 2004. At Old Trafford, the young attacker blossomed into one of the most exciting players in world football and took his game up a notch under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney one of Manchester United and England's greats

Rooney won virtually everything with the Red Devils and is also the club's all-time top scorer, with a staggering 253 goals in his 13-year spell at Old Trafford. He is also England's leading goalscorer, having notched up an impressive 53 goals for the Three Lions.

After leaving Manchester United in 2017, Rooney returned to Everton and had spells with DC United and Derby County — where he was appointed player-manager — before eventually hanging up his boots to assume his duties on the touchline permanently.

Footballers from across the globe paid tributes to one of the Premier League's greatest ever, and here are some of the best reactions on social media following Rooney's retirement.

Loved every minute of my playing career but excited to get started in management with a great club in @dcfcofficial.



Thanks for all the messages and best wishes, appreciate them all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYABfF9UBx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney on @ManUtd memories: "Winning my first PL medal was a huge moment for our team, Champions League, winning the FA Cup after losing two finals, to win it as captain was a special moment." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney's career honours:



🏆 5 Premier League

🏆 4 Community Shield

🏆 3 League Cup

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Europa League

🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 2 PFA Young Player of the Year

🏆 PFA Players' Player of the Year

🏆 PL Player of the Season



An incredible career. pic.twitter.com/o6u2T8nixN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2021

🗣 "I spoke to Steven Gerrard."



✅ "Speaking to players who have gone down the managerial route can only benefit me."



Wayne Rooney reveals he spoke to Steven Gerrard before taking the #DCFC job. pic.twitter.com/0I8fSJJLtI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 15, 2021

many things to admire about wayne rooney's career, but for me, the highlight was the revelation - unearthed by the phone hacking scandal - that he'd set all his passwords to 'stellaartois' — Stan Account (@tristandross) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney is the only player to score 200+ goals and provide 100+ assists in Premier League history.



An icon and a legend. Enjoy retirement. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yl3GiOaIYV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2021

1/2 ..... Congratulations on a fantastic career Wayne. Won everything at club level, some a few times over, x2 leading goal scoring records for both club and country, which have taken years to break. You should be SO proud of yourself, because we are!! ..... pic.twitter.com/h1r2gCWZbt — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney: one of the very best to ever do it. A legend. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 15, 2021

Rooney is the greatest English player of all time. Discuss. — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 15, 2021

"People don't give this guy the respect he deserves!"



Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement as a player...



Nobody sums up just how good he was like @rioferdy5 🙌#WhatIWore pic.twitter.com/bK5QOxopzu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2021

The @WayneRooney Retirement / Appreciation Post!



▪️World Class

▪️Legend

▪️Goalscorer

▪️Team Player

▪️Cabinet full of Trophies



Good Luck with your new chapter Wazza ❤️



P.s. Will u pick me up in the morning pal....?#Rooney pic.twitter.com/qeweWd1kvy — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney at Manchester United:



▪️ Most expensive teenager when signed in 2004

▪️ Debut hat-trick vs. Fenerbahce in the UCL

▪️ Only player to score 250 Man Utd goals

▪️ Made club captain in 2014

▪️ 16 trophies incl. 5 PL, 2008 UCL

▪️ 13 years & 559 games for the club



Legend. pic.twitter.com/Wl0Xn8QoBV — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney - a true @ManUtd Legend. 🔴



One of the greatest, a lovely teammate and a fantastic goal scorer! Happy retirement @WayneRooney, enjoy your career after football and all the best in your life as a manager! 👏♥️ pic.twitter.com/1euhSrWFqh — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) January 15, 2021