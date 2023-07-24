Former Charlton Women star and OnlyFans model Madelene Wright recently took to social media and shared dazzling pictures in her Barbie-inspired outfit, leaving her fans completely spellbound.

The highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, made fans worldwide overcrowd theaters to watch the movie. Consequently, the Barbie fever has been escalating, and its latest victim is a former football star, Madelene Wright.

The former Charlton footballer has more than 329,000 followers on Instagram. Thus, on Sunday, two days after the movie's release, Wright took to her social media and shared a series of pictures in a pink see-through dress.

"Barbie World," Madelene Wright captioned the post, which might end up getting a ban from Instagram.

In the pictures, Wright sits on a desk, accompanied by a little dog and sipping from a pink glass. As soon as Wright uploaded the images on her social media handle, her fans stormed the comment section with compliments and words of praise.

What was the reason behind Madelene Wright getting released from Charlton Women?

Madelene Wright was born in London, England, on September 18, 1998. Consequently, she loved playing football from an early age, and her dream got fulfilled when she got picked up by the English side, Charlton Women.

However, her dream ended abruptly when she was released by the Addicks in 2020. It happened after a video of Wright went viral on social media.

In the video that resurfaced on Snapchat, the 24-year-old can be seen inhaling balloons at a party and drinking from a champagne bottle in her Range Rover Evoque. As a result, the English club decided to release the player despite her immense talent.

“I felt guilty, embarrassed, and disappointed in myself that I showed myself in that light,” Wright said at the time of her release from Charlton Women, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Following the controversial release, she quickly became famous on her social media accounts and later as an OnlyFans model. Wright has shown a desire to make her return to the beautiful game soon. However, according to The Sun, she earns around £500,000 a year with her OF account.