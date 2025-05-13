“Footballers are not pieces of meat” - Gary Lineker hits out at Liverpool fans for Trent Alexander-Arnold treatment during Arsenal draw

Gary Lineker has hit out at Liverpool fans who booed Trent Alexander-Arnold during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on May 11 at Anfield. The right-back will likely move to Real Madrid over the summer, having publicly told the club that he will be leaving this summer.

The revelation that the 26-year-old would be leaving on the expiry of his deal has divided supporters. Anger spilled onto the field when Alexander-Arnold went onto the pitch, and boos rang out whenever he was on the ball. It was a constant din from the Anfield crowd, taking away the focus from the Reds' Premier League trophy win.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker revealed that he was not pleased with how the fans had behaved (via Liverpool Echo):

"It grated on me. I didn't like that. After what he's done. He's a local lad who has come through the ranks. He's given everything. He's won everything for that club."

Lineker sympathized but called on fans to move beyond anger:

"I understand they've got the hump that they are losing one of the best players. They all talk about him going on a free but footballers are not pieces of meat.

"I never quite understand it. It's Real Madrid, it's his life, his career. They are incredible fans, Liverpool, but on that occasion - and it wasn't all the fans - I found it a bit disappointing."

Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to sign for Real Madrid this summer, but the move has not been formally announced by either party.

Real Madrid yet to make formal offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold's early Liverpool exit

Real Madrid have not made a formal bid to Liverpool for the early release of Trent Alexander-Arnold, although contact was made about his availability for the next FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish team want to sign the right-back before his contract ends on June 30 so that he can join their squad for the tournament, as per Sky Sports.

The Reds are said to be willing to negotiate an early Alexander-Arnold transfer, with negotiations provisionally quoting a probable fee of around £1 million. The transfer not only sends money to Anfield but also cancels the player's wages in June.

Notably, FIFA has also introduced a mid-tournament registration period in which clubs may register additional players for their teams following the group stages. That means even without a paid transfer, Alexander-Arnold may still sign for Real Madrid for the knockout rounds after his Liverpool deal ends.

