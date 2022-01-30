×
Create
Notifications

Footballers react to Rafael Nadal's historic 21st Grand Slam win at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal scripted history at the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal scripted history at the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday.
Bhargav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 30, 2022 08:39 PM IST
News

Rafael Nadal scripted history at the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday. He beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

Playing his sixth final at Melbourne Park, Nadal looked on course for his fifth heartbreak as he found himself two sets and 2-3 0-40 down on serve in the third. However, Medvedev managed to grab defeat from the cusp of victory as Nadal joined Novak Djokovic as the only male player in the Open Era to win the multiple calendar Grand Slam.

Nadal's first win at the Australian Open came at the expense of Roger Federer in 2009. He also has 13 wins at Roland Garros, two at Wimbledon and four at the US Open.

There was drama at the fag end of the match, as Nadal lost serve at 5-4 in the fifth while serving for the Championship. However, Medvedev's second wind proved short-lived, as Nadal broke back immediately before serving out the win.

Forever a fighter 🇪🇸#AusOpen#AO2022@RafaelNadal https://t.co/FodVjk0fME

Victory for Medvedev would have made the Russian the newest world no. 1 and the first player in the Open Era to win their second Major immediately after winning their first (2021 US Open). However, that was not to be, as the 35-year-old Nadal scripted his first two-set comeback in nearly 15 years (2007 Wimbledon, beat Mikhail Youzhny).

It was the left-hander's second Major win at the expense of the Russian (also 2019 US Open), which also went the distance. With the victory, Nadal became the oldest Grand Slam singles winner in the Open Era after Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer.

Footballers and football clubs congratulate Rafael Nadal for scripting history in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal's triumph in Melbourne has generated a lot of buzz in the football world, with many players and clubs congratulating him on social media for his stunning win. Here's a collection of a few such messages:

Rafael Nadal. That’s the tweet.
Eric Dier showing his appreciation for Rafael Nadal 🇪🇸 "THE GOAT" #AusOpen https://t.co/mWVKX5zaro
👏 Congratulations! 2️⃣1️⃣ 👊 VAMOS, @RafaelNadal! 👊 #AO2022 https://t.co/fQ5LL0ItMn
Rafa Nadal pure class👏🏽🏆
Lo que has hecho Rafa. Extraordinario 👏🏻🙏🏻💪🏻🎩
Rafa Nadal 😍
Historia !!Congratulations @RafaelNadal with another outstanding performance and making History in Tenis. https://t.co/iiarPLA6tT
I LOVE tenis 😍

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी