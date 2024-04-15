“For my 3 sons, it’s exactly the same” - Mikel Arteta settles GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with clear choice

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The two legends are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both stars are still going strong, having amassed over 800 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo and Messi have played for some of the top clubs in the sport and have won big titles galore. Both now ply their trade outside Europe, with Ronaldo joining Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in December 2022, while Messi joined MLS side Inter Milan.

Arteta, though, has a clear choice - Messi - who the Spaniard says is idolised by all three of his sons.

“It's always been Lionel Messi," Arteta told Sky Sports (via Sport Bible). "For my 3 sons, it's exactly the same. We have been really lucky to have the opportunity to experience the best player of all time. For me, he is the greatest of all time.”

Meanwhile, Arteta's team are third in the Premier League after 32 games. The Gunners squandered a chance to take over at the top last weekend after a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made decent starts to the season. The Portuguese, 39, has 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 games across competitions.

That includes league-leading tallies of 29 goals and 10 assists in 25 games in the Saudi Pro League - where Al-Alami are 12 points behind leaders Al-Feiha. They next take on Al-Feiha at home on Friday, April 19.

Messi, meanwhile, has seven goals and four assists in eight games across competitions. Five of those goals and two assists have come in the MLS - where the Herons lead the Eastern Conference by goal difference - having played a game more than NY Red Bulls. They are next in action at home to Nashville on Saturday, April 20.

