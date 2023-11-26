"For his age he has too much quality" - Manchester United star names Kobbie Mainoo as his man of the match after 3-0 win over Everton

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was full of praise for teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as the Red Devils claimed a 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday, November 26. The youngster was impressive and put in a Player of the Match performance as they claimed a fifth win in six league games.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag opted to hand 18-year-old midfielder Mainoo a first senior league start for the club following his return from injury. The academy graduate was starting ahead of summer signing Sofyan Amrabat in midfield, showing his manager's trust.

Mainoo was immense for his side in midfield, with his mobility across the ground and calmness in possession key sticking points in his performance. The teenager impressed even his captain Bruno Fernandes, who described him to BBC as too good for his age.

He said:

"Great game - for me man of the match, a great performance and secure on the ball and never puts a foot wrong. He is always ready to help, for his age he has too much quality. He sees the play before and did so many good things today he was secure on the ball."

Kobbie Mainoo was involved everywhere for his side, from making a goal-line clearance to driving into the Everton box. The midfielder shielded his back four impressively, and his nose for danger was brilliant.

With Casemiro out through injury, Mainoo may have staked his claim for a starting berth with this performance against Everton. He won all of his tackles in the game, won five duels, made three ball recoveries, two interventions and one block in his 71 minutes on the pitch.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho shine for Manchester United in win over Everton

Following the win over Everton, Mainoo's performance may not be remembered as much because of a single moment of brilliance by a teammate. Fellow teenage star Alejandro Garnacho brought back the iconic Wayne Rooney bicycle kick goal to open the scoring for Manchester United just three minutes in.

The Red Devils looked like they were barely hanging on the rest of the first half before putting the game to bed in the second. Goals from Marcus Rashford (56') and Anthony Martial (75') were enough to seal the win away from home.

Manchester United are now up to sixth in the standings, six points from leaders Arsenal after their latest win. They return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Istanbul to fight for their lives in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray.