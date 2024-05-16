"For me the best ever" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate named Lionel Messi as the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney claimed Lionel Messi to be the best in the world in 2012.

By then, Rooney and Ronaldo had played 206 matches together across competitions, bagging 25 joint goal contributions for the Red Devils. Despite that, the former England international wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Messi is a joke. For me the best ever."

Although a brilliant footballer in 2012 representing Barcelona, Messi was yet to accomplish several achievements in the sport. The Argentine sensation is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and three ahead of his Portuguese rival as far as this prize is concerned.

Messi played 778 matches across competitions for the Blaugrana, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He's won the La Liga title 10 times while laying his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy on three occasions, among other honors at Camp Nou.

After a successful career at Barcelona, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he ended up winning two league titles. He now plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami, a club the 36-year-old moved to in the summer of 2023.

To top it all off, Messi also led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 in Qatar, where he starred by scoring seven goals and producing three assists. The Inter Miami attacker was also awarded the Golden Ball, given to the tournament's best player.

In comparison, Ronaldo has scored an incredible 757 senior career goals, winning the Champions League five times and the Premier League thrice, among other trophies.

How are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performing this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo also decided to exit Europe by joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January 2023. He completed that move after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United.

Since then, he's been extremely influential in the Riyadh-based side's success. This season, the 39-year-old striker has made 41 appearances across competitions, bagging 42 goals and 12 assists.

However, Ronaldo and Co. are second in the league standings with three games remaining and have missed out on winning the Saudi Pro League for the second season running.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's MLS campaign only commenced in February. The Barcelona legend has played nine league matches this season and has produced a stunning 10 goals and nine assists.

As a result, the Herons are top of the Eastern Conference, a point clear of second-placed Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.