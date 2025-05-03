"For any defender he's a hard day's work" - Rio Ferdinand names Premier League star who deserves Arsenal transfer

Former Manchester United defender-turned-TV pundit Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins deserves a move to Arsenal. The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the England international and reportedly made a £40 million bid to sign him in January.

Unai Emery's side turned down the offer and went on to sell Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for £65 million. However, Watkins' future at the Villa Park has been up in the air in recent weeks and he could be on his way out in the summer.

Watkins was benched for both of Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final legs against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) which reportedly infuriated the 29-year-old. It has been claimed that Arsenal could reignite their interest in the former Brentford star during the summer transfer window.

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Watkins for his quality and his incredible journey towards the top. He insisted that Watkins is one of the reasons behind Aston Villa's rise in recent years and he deserves a move to the Emirates. Ferdinand told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"I think he’s a cult hero here. He’s one of the main reasons as to why they’re playing Champions League football and playing at this level. I think for any defender he’s a hard day’s work, 100 per cent, he’s added quality to his game over the last few years."

The pundit added:

"His route to the top hasn’t been conventional, no academies, he’s worked his way here and he deserves everything he gets. I wasn’t surprised Arsenal came in for him because I think he deserves that given the performances and the output he’s been putting in."

Ollie Watkins has established himself as one of the best and most complete strikers in the Premier League since his move to Villa Park in 2020. He has made 220 appearances for the Lions so far having contributed 86 goals and 41 assists.

Theo Walcott names Arsenal star as the best player in the world in his position

Arsenal great Theo Walcott has named William Saliba as the best central defender in the world. The former England winger lavished praise on the France international for his defensive awareness and composure on the ball.

Walcott appeared as a guest on this week's Premier League Rising Stars show, where he said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He’s really established himself in that Arsenal team, and he’s helping Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left-hand side which I’m a big fan of as well. Everyone looks at the next best centre-back in this world and he’s arguably probably the best that’s ever existed at this moment in time and that’s saying a lot for a 23-year-old.”

Saliba has established himself as the cornerstone of the Arsenal defense in recent years under Mikel Arteta. He has made 130 appearances for the Gunners so far and has been a key reason behind the Gunners' solid defensive numbers. The Frenchman's progress at the Emirates has reportedly caught Real Madrid's attention who are looking to bolster their backline.

