“For me was different” – When Alessandro Nesta snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in best forward in history debate

Alessandro Nesta has twice named Ronaldo Nazario as the best forward ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian legend insists that the Brazilian was on another level compared to any forward in the history of football.

Nesta has come up against Ronaldo six times and ended up on the winning side thrice. He faced the Brazilian more during his time at Lazio, while the forward was leading the attack for Inter Milan.

Speaking to COPA90 in 2022, Nesta claimed that Ronaldo Nazario was the best forward he has played against. He was quizzed about facing Erling Haaland when he said:

"I can play, yeah. Because I played against Ronaldo - the Brazilian. Haaland is very good, but the other one (Ronaldo Nazario) was something different. I played against Messi, against Cristiano but the Brazilian Ronaldo for me was different."

Nesta made similar claims when a fan asked him during a Heineken Q&A about the best forward he has faced.

Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario is regarded as one of the best ever by footballers and fans across the world. He was quizzed about his pick for the greatest footballer ever and he backed Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was quoted by SPORTbible as saying:

"He [Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano Ronaldo, too, but I see Leo as more complete. He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

However, Ronaldo believes that his generation of footballers was better than the current one. He also claimed that there was more competition in the major European leagues during his time. He said:

"All records will be broken, even those of Messi and Ronaldo's today will be broken in the future. Records are made for this. But it is difficult to compare one generation with another. There are no right measures to do this."

He continued:

"If you ask me which generation to choose, I would say ours, without a doubt... During my generation, the competition was much tougher than it is now, without wanting to speak less of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And Neymar... But the others are missing, they haven't reached their level. Before there was more competition and not only in Italy, but also in Spain and England."

Lionel Messi has been in fine form since joining Inter Miami this summer and has scored 11 goals in as many matches for the MLS side. Cristiano Ronaldo is also enjoying his time in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, scoring six goals and assisting four times in four matches this season.