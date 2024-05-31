"For me the greatest player to ever play this game" - Cesc Fabregas picks favorite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain legend Cesc Fabregas has picked his favorite player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Fabregas had to pick his best starting XI from Pep Guardiola's and Jose Mourinho's best players.

The two managers were on the top of their game over much of the last two decades, taking Europe by storm with their tactical quality. However, Guardiola remains with Manchester City, while Mourinho is reported to join Fenerbahce, after getting sacked from Roma.

Both managers had the opportunity to manage two of the best players in the history of football. Lionel Messi played under Pep Guardiola's tutelage at Barcelona, while Jose Mourinho managed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cesc Fabregas had to choose between the two superstars while picking his best XI from both managers, and he quickly answered (via GOAL):

"Lionel Messi."

When the interviewer showed surprise at his speedy response, Fabregas explained:

"For me, the greatest player to ever play this game."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have easily been the best players in their generation of football. They took the world by storm, winning an impressive 13 Ballons d'Or between them, while Messi also led Argentina to the World Cup in 2022.

Both players have since left Europe for other pastures. Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he has completed the season with 35 league goals in 31 games. Messi is in the middle of the MLS season, where he continues to capture crowds after moving to Inter Miami and leading them to lift the Leagues Cup.

Manchester United legend gives his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Old Trafford legend Wayne Rooney has opened up about the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, revealing his opinion on who the better player is. Rooney notably played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, while playing against Messi, who spent most of his career at Barcelona.

However, the Plymouth Argyle manager has opted to go against his former teammate, telling Gary Neville on The Overlap (via Inter Miami News):

“I think Messi, he’s the best ever. I get a lot of stick for saying Messi where it’s as if, ‘How can you say Messi, it’s Ronaldo.’"

"I understand that people can say Messi, people can say Ronaldo – they are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game. For me, Messi has just got that little bit more flair, which I like in a player, so that’s the reason.”

Messi has notably won 8 Ballon d'Or awards, compared to Ronaldo's 5 over the years.