"For him, the training is like the Champions League final" - Amad Diallo names Manchester United star as toughest player to face in training

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has revealed that Lisandro Martinez is the toughest player to go up against in training.

Martinez is a tenacious defender and the Argentine is known by the moniker "The Butcher" for his intense on-field presence. Diallo has now revealed that Martinez is just as difficult to face in training. He told United's official website (via The United Stand on X):

“Licha [is the most difficult player to face in training],” the young winger says. He’s very strong in the training. For him, the training is like the Champions League final. He never trains easy, he goes stronger, so it’s harder to train against him.”

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 for a reported £46 million. He had a stunning first season and was also a part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Martinez has had a tough time with his fitness this season and played only 10 games across competitions. After spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines due to a foot injury, the 26-year-old defender is now nursing a knee injury.

Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on how Lisandro Martinez helped him return from injury

Amad Diallo was also sidelined for a significant period with a knee injury this season. He has made only three appearances across competitions for Manchester United this term.

Back in December, Diallo revealed how Martinez and Casemiro helped him get back to the team after recovering from his injury. He said (via United's website):

"Lisandro Martinez helped me a lot because he was injured also. Every time, when we are at training, he spoke with me and said: 'It's nothing, Amad. Keep training hard'. Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro also. They are good leaders.”

Diallo, despite regaining his fitness, has found it hard to make a room in the first team. He has so far amassed only 63 minutes of game time this campaign.