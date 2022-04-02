"For me it’s great" - Mikel Arteta hits back at criticism directed towards Arsenal for their celebrations after Aston Villa win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to criticism about his team’s celebrations following their win over Aston Villa two weeks ago.

Ahead of their game against Crystal Palace, the Spanish tactician defended his players following criticism from Villa star Ashley Young and former player Gabby Agbonlahor. The duo controversially suggested that the Gunners had celebrated their goal like they had won a trophy.

Betfred @Betfred FT: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal



Bukayo Saka's first-half goal gives the Gunners all three points at Villa Park.



#AVLARS FT: Aston Villa 0-1 ArsenalBukayo Saka's first-half goal gives the Gunners all three points at Villa Park. ⚽️ FT: Aston Villa 0-1 ArsenalBukayo Saka's first-half goal gives the Gunners all three points at Villa Park.#AVLARS https://t.co/N6Jpt76X2v

Responding to questions at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace on Monday, Arteta commented on the issue of celebrations and said:

“I don’t tell the players to celebrate or not, it’s something that comes right from them. It’s great when I see them hugging each other, touching each other, enjoying each other, celebrating with the fans who made a long trip to be with us for a 12.30 pm kick-off and showing their gratitude for them being supportive."

"For me, it’s great. The best moments as a football player are after winning a match, the atmosphere with your teammates and they have to celebrate, of course.”

Football365 @F365 #AVLARS



FT: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal



A huge result for fourth-placed Arsenal...



Bukayo Saka's goal before the interval was enough for all three points at Villa Park.



Here's how it all unfolded...



livescore.football365.com/england-premie… FT: Aston Villa 0-1 ArsenalA huge result for fourth-placed Arsenal...Bukayo Saka's goal before the interval was enough for all three points at Villa Park.Here's how it all unfolded... #AVLARS FT: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal A huge result for fourth-placed Arsenal... Bukayo Saka's goal before the interval was enough for all three points at Villa Park. Here's how it all unfolded... livescore.football365.com/england-premie… https://t.co/TnnB8Vgoqa

Arsenal’s win against Villa saw them cement their place in the top 4 before the international break. They will look to remain focused and ensure that they have the top-four slot sewn up by the end of the season. A return to Champions League football would highlight the incredible progress the team have made under Arteta’s stewardship.

Arsenal and Manchester United in race for Benfica star: Reports

SL Benfica v Bayern Muenchen: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to The Telegraph, Darwin Nunez has been under the Gunners' radar but their pursuit of the star could be disrupted by interest from the Red Devils.

Benfica have reportedly set a £60 million minimum before they sell their star striker. Nunez is also expected to make a decision on a move based on which team can offer UCL football.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Gunners chief Edu has made contact with Darwin Nunez who has scored 26 goals in 33 games this season. He may be able to convince Nunez to join the Gunners despite Manchester United's interest in the player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar