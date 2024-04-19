“For Jadon it’s good news” - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responds to Jadon Sancho reaching Champions League semi-final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts on Jadon Sancho reaching the Champions League semifinals with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has had a topsy-turvy career after making the decision to leave the Bundesliga for the Premier League in 2021. He endured a poor start to life at Old Trafford before Erik ten Hag joined the club in the summer of 2022. So far, he has only scored nine Premier League goals for United, a stark difference from the 17 goals he scored in just one Bundesliga season at Dortmund.

Earlier this season, Jadon Sancho lashed out at manager Erik ten Hag after the Dutch tactician called him out for not meeting standards in training. The English winger revealed he was being scapegoated, and in retaliation, Ten Hag banished him from the first-team set up entirely.

With Sancho refusing to apologize to the manager, a move elsewhere was on the cards, and he was sent back to Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window. Ever since, he has played 14 games for the German giants, including four in the UEFA Champions League, helping them reach the semi-finals.

Ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup semifinal outing against Coventry, Erik ten Hag was asked about Sancho in the press conference. He replied:

“Of course, I follow international football and follow the players on loan at other clubs. It was a fantastic game, Dortmund against Atletico Madrid. A great performance from Dortmund and for Jadon it’s good news. He made his contribution to the result for Dortmund.”

Ten Hag continued:

“No, but we know Jadon Sancho is a fantastic football player, so that is not a surprise for us, that is not the issue.”

Manchester United could retain Jadon Sancho due to incoming technical director

After his public clash with manager Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho's career at Manchester United is widely perceived as done. With INEOS now running the affairs of the club, it is expected that the winger will be one of the players sold in the summer as they look to raise funds.

However, sources from INews have revealed that the Borussia Dortmund winger isn't particularly looking at a future away from Old Trafford just yet. There is a chance that Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, especially if he is unable to clinch the FA Cup in the coming weeks.

If the Dutch manager ends up leaving the club, Sancho could opt to stay and fight for a place in the starting lineup. It could also be beneficial for the winger because INEOS have hired Jason Wilcox as the incoming technical director. Wilcox was the former head of Manchester City's academy, where Sancho grew into his professional career, and Wilcox notably gave the winger his youth debut.

In the meantime, though, Sancho will be focused on finishing the UEFA Champions League on a high as Dortmund will be hoping to reach the final.