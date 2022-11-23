"For him it was a laugh, for me, not so much" - Bruno Fernandes explains reaction to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's jibe upon arriving at 2022 FIFA World Cup camp

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his controversial reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's jibe upon his arrival at Portugal's camp for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandes appeared to snub Cristiano Ronaldo when he arrived at Portugal's camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to link up with the rest of the group last week. The Manchester United midfielder reacted coldly when the Portuguese reached out to him in the locker room.

The episode prompted many reactions, especially as the incident happened shortly after Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Many believed that Fernandes snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has come out to calm the tension, explaining that the duo were only playing around. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“We were playing around last week. His plane was late - I asked him, 'Did you come by boat?'"

He added:

“Please, don’t ask players about me - ask about the World Cup."

Fernandes has now shed light on what transpired between the two in the locker room that day. Speaking to Record, the Manchester United midfielder explained that he had no issues with his colleague. Speaking about the incident, he said:

"I didn't react badly, I laughed. I spent two hours on a plane, my mood wasn't as good as his. He has his plane, it's easy to travel on his plane. Many times, he even invites you to come with him but he even said that he doesn't like delays at all when traveling on a normal flight."

"For him, it was a laugh, for me, not so much. The focus has always been on the highest level. We know that these issues affect the players in question. Knowing the future was important for Cristiano."

Fernandes insisted that both himself and Ronaldo remain focused on the national team and added:

"He has already said that the most important trophy he won was Euro 2016. The focus was always there, regardless of the news. If it weren't for this, it would be others. Something had to appear at this height."

Can Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes lead Portugal to victory over Ghana tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are both expected to start for Portugal tomorrow.

Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia yesterday (22 November) emphasized how no team should be underestimated in this year's World Cup. Ronaldo and Fernandes will carry the hopes of their nation when Portugal take on Ghana in their opening fixture tomorrow (24 November).

The Ghanaians are known for their fighting spirit and endurance in this tournament and the game won't be a walk in the park for Portugal.

