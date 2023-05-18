"For me, he is the best 1v1 player in the world" - Barcelona star heaps praises on Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has heaped praise on Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior for being the best in one-on-one situations. It's not common to see a player wax lyrical about someone who plays for their fierce rivals, but Araujo has gone against the norm here with his honest admission.

The Urugayan has come up against Vinicius five times this season and has seen some success, but was torn apart in their most recent outing in April.

Real Madrid ran out 4-0 winners at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final clash, with Vinicius netting once and assisting twice as Araujo was soundly beaten by the Brazilian on the left flank.

In a great display of sportsmanship, the 24-year-old has now gone on record to speak highly of his El Clasico rival, calling him the best in one-on-one situations.

He said (via Barca Universal):

"Vinicius? For me, he is the best 1v1 player in the world. He generates those duels that help and are important for his team."

The Barcelona defender's judgment isn't unfounded. Vincius has completed more take-ons than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season, with 105. For context, the next-best figure is 95 for PSG's Lionel Messi.

Twinkle-toed and possessing quick feet, Vinicius is a prolific dribbler, and under Carlo Ancelotti, he has been able to find his shooting boots too. He has scored 45 goals and made another 41 assists in 105 games in all competitions in the Italian's second term as Los Blancos manager.

Vinicius Junior silenced in Real Madrid rout by Manchester City

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final - UEFA Champions League

For all his talents and abilities, Vinicius Junior was unable to produce his best Wednesday as Manchester City ran out 4-0 victors in their Champions League encounter.

The Brazilian was kept firmly under wraps by Kyle Walker, who didn't allow him too much time and space on the ball. In fact, he didn't complete a single take-on and failed to muster a single shot on target.

Suffice to say, it was one of his worst games in a Real Madrid shirt. Still only 22, Vinicius has plenty of time to refine his craft, and under Carlo Ancelotti's tutelage, you can expect him to do exactly that going forward.

