"For me, he's the best!" - Gabriel Magalhaes showers Arsenal teammate with huge praise after 2-0 Palace win 

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was massively impressed with his new partner in the heart of the defense, William Saliba, during their win over Crystal Palace. The Frenchman finally made his long-awaited debut for the club in the season opener against Palace at Selhurst Park on August 5.

He did not put a foot wrong for the entire duration of the game and helped the Gunners register a clean sheet. He had a 94% pass accuracy, made seven ball recoveries and six clearences and did not commit a single foul.

Meanwhile, a Gabriel Martinelli header and a Marc Guehi own-goal gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory against Patrick Vieira's men. While speaking to the Evening Standard, Gabriel showered huge praise on his new centre-back partner.

The Brazilian said:

“For me, he’s the best! He’s very young, very promising and a very good player. I am so happy to play with him, together. He has now started in the Premier League and he was so good."

When the team sheets were announced, Saliba was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated names. The north London club bought the player from Saint-Etienne for €30 million back in 2019.

However, they felt that he was not ready for the intensity of the Premier League. They sent him on three consecutive loan deals before finally giving him the opportunity to debut in the English top-flight.

When he did, Saliba grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He proved that he belongs in the starting XI and can cope up with the intensity of the league just fine. The Arsenal youngster won the 'Man of the Match' award in his very first game with a solid and fearless display.

The 21-year-old looks nothing short of a brand new signing for the Gunners and could play a very pivotal role in their success this season.

Gary Neville compares Arsenal's Saliba to former Manchester United teammate and legend

The Arsenal debutant left a strong mark on former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who compared William Saliba to Rio Ferdinand.

While talking on Sky Sports, Neville said, via Express:

"Look, I was massively impressed by him. He reminded me of a young Rio Ferdinand and he will become stronger and his body will become more coordinated, he’s such a young centre-back."

He added:

"Crystal Palace away is a tough game, they throw everything at you, they drive at you all the time, that’s a big night for him. The clean sheet coming through that second half when they wasn’t at their best was the most enjoyable thing for Mikel Arteta."

