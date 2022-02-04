"For me, the best player in this year's competition" - Demba Ba picks Liverpool star as the best player in AFCON 2021

Former Chelsea forward Demba Ba believes Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane has been the best player at this year's African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mane has contributed three goals and two assists in six matches at the 2021 AFCON and has had a hand in more than half the goals his side have scored. His performances have helped Senegal reach the final of the tournament, where they will take on Egypt.

Tweeting after Mane recorded a goal and an assist in his country's 3-1 semi-final victory against Burkina Faso, Ba wrote:

"Regardless of the end result in the #AFCON2021 final, Sadio Mane is for me the best player in this year['s] competition. #TeamSenegal #MVP"

The 29-year-old will be up against his current Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in the 2021 AFCON final. Salah has been important in Egypt's run to the summit clash of the tournament, though he's only contributed two goals and an assist so far.

Liverpool will be eagerly awaiting the return of Salah and Mane from the AFCON

While it is now certain that at least one Reds player will get their hands on the AFCON trophy, the club and their fans will be eagerly waiting for both to return. Jurgen Klopp's side have fared well without Salah and Mane so far but will understandably be on another level with the duo back in the starting XI.

The duo left Anfield to represent their respective nations after the 2-2 league draw against Chelsea on January 3. Since then, Liverpool have played five matches across three competitions, winning four and drawing one while scoring 12 goals.

They have reduced the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points and have a game in hand as well. The Reds have also made it into the Carabao Cup final, where they will face Chelsea on 27 February, and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Salah and Mane will definitely miss the Merseyside-based club's next match against Cardiff City in the FA Cup this Sunday (February 6). However, they could return for the Reds' league match-up against Leicester City on February 10.

The Egyptian has been Liverpool's leading goalscorer this season with 23 goals and nine assists in 26 matches across all competitions. Mane, on the other hand, has managed 10 goals and an assist in the same number of games.

