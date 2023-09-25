“For me, Champions League is worth more than €10m salary” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate aims dig at Saudi Pro League 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao has had a go at the Saudi Pro League, claiming UEFA Champions League football is more valuable than the cash-rich Middle Eastern league.

Leao, 24, recently signed a new deal at his current club AC Milan, extending his stay till 2028. The winger has had a good stint at the San Siro, bagging 46 goals and 38 assists in 169 games across competitions since his debut in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 24-year-old bagged 11 goals and 10 assists as Milan won the 2021-22 Serie A title, their first league success in 11 years. Leao was just as impressive last season - notching up 15 goals and 10 assists in the league - even as Milan faltered in their title defence, finishing a distant fourth, 20 points behind winners Napoli.

Having signed a new contract this summer, Leao recently told GQ (as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano) that the Champions League is far more valuable to him than a lucrative Saudi Pro League deal. Romano tweeted:

“Saudi League proposals? For me, Champions League is worth more than €10m salary. I still haven't achieved great results to accept go to that league. I’m focused on doing great things with AC Milan. That’s why I signed new deal few months ago”.

As per Forbes, the Portugal attaacker is expected to earn €6-7 million at Milan, with €5 million being his base salary, becoming the club's highest-paid player. The player has a release clause of €175 million.

How have Portugal teammates Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in the UEFA Champions League?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo have contrasting records in the UEFA Champions League, European club football's blue riband competition.

Leao has played 16 games in the competition - all for Milan - bagging two goals and six assists. Meanwhile, his Portugal teammate, Ronaldo, is the Champions League's record goalscorer with 140 goals in 183 appearanaces for three different clubs.

The Al-Nassr attacker last played the Champions League in the 2021-22 season. He has scored most of his goals in the competition (105) for Real Madrid, with whom he won four of his five titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a plethora of records in the Champions League. He's the first player to win the competition five times and the only one to score for two winning clubs in the final.

Moreover, his 17 goals in Madrid's victorious 2013-14 'La Decima' campaign is another competition record.