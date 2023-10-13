"For me, he has died" - Dani Alves' ex-wife issues emphatic statement when asked about Barcelona legend

The rape allegations against Barcelona legend Dani Alves have now seen his former wife Dinorah Santana Joana Sanz issue a statement.

The allegations surfaced earlier this year, claiming that the former Barcelona fullback was involved in sexual assault at the Sutton nightclub. Since then, Alves has been incarcerated at Can Brians II jail.

Dinorah Santana, Dani Alves' ex-wife, recently made an emphatic statement during an interview with the television program 'Cuatro al día'. She distanced herself dramatically from the former Barcelona star, saying (via Marca):

"For me, he doesn't exist. For me. he has died."

Santana elaborated on her stance, divulging that she had taken great pains to remain discreet in public about their personal affairs.

"I have always lowered my head, I have never made shows, I have never made scandals," she added.

In her words, her primary concern had been how to help Dani Alves navigate the media attention and public scrutiny. She continued:

"Everything I talked about, and I have the WhatsApps here, was oriented to what I had to say: 'Look, you're going to arrive at the airport... you're going to have press, you're going to say this and this. When you get out of jail, you are going to say this and this'."

However, the emotional toll on her appears to have reached a breaking point, as she concluded:

"No one has pressured me, but I did it to help the father of my children. I have been used even when I have served him. Being children of an alleged rapist is something very unpleasant. I want him to disappear from my life."

Joana Sanz also opens up about rumored divorce amid allegations against Barcelona legend Dani Alves

In the legal drama surrounding former Barcelona star Dani Alves, Joana Sanz, his current partner, has also spoken her mind. Initial reports (via Marca) had indicated that she intended to divorce Alves after he admitted to having sexual relations with the victim at the heart of the allegations. However, recent developments suggest a standstill in proceedings.

There are rumors that she has changed legal counsel, but she has asserted that this shift should not be read as a sign of changing loyalties or hesitations about the divorce. Addressing Europa Press, Sanz was unambiguous (via Marca):

"I said that in the beginning and nothing has changed. This is my personal life, I'm not going to talk about anything else."

Sanz initially made headlines when she transparently announced her intention to divorce the former Barcelona man upon his admission of the sexual encounter. This stance, it seems, has remained unchanged.