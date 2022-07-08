“For me, he has failed” – William Gallas explains why Mikel Arteta ‘can’t have any excuses’ at Arsenal next season 

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has offered a scathing assessment of Mikel Arteta's time in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League since he was appointed manager of the Gunners in December of 2019. The most recent campaign saw a disappointing collapse from the north London outfit in the final weeks of the season.

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Mikel Arteta: When I went into management, I had a clear vision of what I wanted to accomplish with Arsenal. I wanted to build a winning team that was also financially sustainable and that could transmit the values, identity and passion that the club has had over the years Mikel Arteta: When I went into management, I had a clear vision of what I wanted to accomplish with Arsenal. I wanted to build a winning team that was also financially sustainable and that could transmit the values, identity and passion that the club has had over the years 🇪🇸 Mikel Arteta: When I went into management, I had a clear vision of what I wanted to accomplish with Arsenal. I wanted to build a winning team that was also financially sustainable and that could transmit the values, identity and passion that the club has had over the years ❤️ https://t.co/qFmwgtDzbk

Gallas, who made 142 appearances during his four years at the Emirates, believes Arteta 'failed' last season as Champions League football should be the minimum for the club. The retired French defender told The Metro:

"For me, last season he failed because he didn’t qualify for the Champions League. That is the minimum for Arsenal with the story of Arsenal, they have to play the Champions League. It didn’t happen, they didn’t qualify, so this season again they will be focussed on the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup."

"I know he won the FA Cup in 2020 and the Community Shield but it’s not enough for a big club like Arsenal, so for me, he has failed. He’s still the manager of Arsenal but I think if he doesn’t have a good start to the season, I think maybe he will be in trouble. Now, he’s bought Gabriel Jesus and other players, he won’t have any excuse if he doesn’t start well or qualify for the Champions League."

Jack Wilshere reveals what Arsenal still need to do this summer in the transfer market

The Gunners have enjoyed a fruitful summer window so far as they have secured four signings, including Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

Former midfielder Jack Wilshere has been impressed with his boyhood club's purchases so far. However, he has claimed that Arteta will need to strengthen further so the Gunners can once again compete for a top-four place.

The ex-England playmaker told TalkSPORT:

“They’ve done well, a few new signings. The striker is a good one, Jesus. I still think they maybe need a few more because of Europe, just in general, to strengthen the squad. They might be fighting to get in the team, but they’ll strengthen the squad.”

Wilshere, who played 197 times for the Gunners, announced his retirement on Friday. The former Gunner, aged 30 suffered countless injury setbacks throughout his time as a professional. Once dubbed the future of English football, Wilshere concluded his playing career at Danish Superliga side AGF.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far