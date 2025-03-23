"For me, this is not a goal" - Cristiano Ronaldo delivers interesting verdict on 2026 FIFA World Cup and 1000-goals target

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he is not thinking about reaching 1000 career goals or participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Instead, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed he is focusing on the present and is determined to progress one game at a time.

Despite being in the twilight years of his iconic career at the age of 40, Ronaldo is still leading the line for Portugal and continues to perform at an exceptional level. While he is yet to confirm his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many expect Ronaldo to compete one last time before his retirement.

During the Denmark pre-match press conference, Ronaldo was asked about the World Cup and 1000-goal target, to which he replied (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“For me, this is not a goal. I think we will take it step by step, game by game, and we will see. Let's see what the future holds, but honestly, I'm not thinking about that. I think the present is good, and I want to continue.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest goalscorer of all time and could be the first player to breach 1000 career goals, excluding club friendlies. He has bagged 928 goals in 1270 appearances across competitions for club and country to date.

"Denmark were much better than us" - Cristiano Ronaldo responds when asked if Portugal are favorites to defeat Denmark in Nations League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that Portugal are ready to face Denmark and are hopeful playing at home will be enough to turn the tie in their favor. The latter currently have a 1-0 advantage on aggregate after Rasmus Hojlund's late goal ensured Denmark won the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash (March 20).

Ronaldo and company struggled to get going in the first leg and will need to be at their very best to overcome Denmark in the second leg. The two sides are set to face each other at the Estadio Jose Alvalade later tonight (Sunday, March 23).

From the aforementioned source, Ronaldo said:

“Well, the first match is already over. I can say the first half is over, and now we have the second half at home. We knew it would be a tough game. What happened three days ago was very clear to us. Denmark were much better than us."

He added:

"But the situation is completely different now. We are playing at home, in our stadium and with our fans, and I hope the match will change completely. That is our hope. We will be ready for tomorrow, and our goal is to win the match and qualify.”

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire a comeback. He has been in-form in the Nations League, scoring five goals in six appearances.

