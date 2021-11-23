"For me, it’s personal" – Etienne Capoue explains why he is out to get "revenge" against Manchester United

Manchester United are set to lock horns with Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League this evening as they aim to march forward in their European campaign.

The Spanish outfit's midfielder Etienne Capoue has revealed he has a score to settle with the Red Devils following their dramatic meeting last time out.

Cristiano Ronaldo's late effort inspired Manchester United to a 2-1 victory which denied the Yellow Submarine a point when the two sides clashed in the reverse fixture in September.

Etienne Capoue has revealed the sad mood in the Villarreal dressing room following the heartbreak at Old Trafford.

He narrated:

"They [Manchester United] are a big team with big players. But after the last game, the feeling was really, really bad in our dressing room; there was big frustration.

"Our heads were still up, but we thought we had missed a big chance to win and put ourselves in a good position in the group.

"After a couple of days, we changed to thinking that if we keep playing as we did in Manchester then we were going to score plenty of goals."

The midfielder then proceeded by revealing he'll be on a revenge mission when the Premier League giants go head-to-head with his side this evening.

"But even now, I feel like I have to get revenge. For me, it is personal," Etienne Capoue was quoted as saying.

"My dad is a huge Manchester United fan. A crazy fan. Honestly, I don’t know who he wants to win when I play them – his son or his team," he added.

Manchester United's record in the Champions League this season

Can Villarreal shock Manchester United at the Estadio de la Ceramica this evening?

Manchester United had a shaky start to their Champions League campaign this season with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Young Boys in their opening fixture. Since then, they've won two and drawn one of their three subsequent games in the competition.

As it stands, the Red Devils lead the table in Group F, tied at seven points with Villarreal after four games. Atalanta and Young Boys occupy the third and fourth positions with five and three points respectively.

It remains to be seen if they will take another step in the right direction with a victory tonight.

