"For me, it makes no sense at all" - Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at 'lack of respect' towards Portugal coach Roberto Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at critics of Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, claiming that the criticism makes no sense. He added that Martinez has done an impressive job at Portugal despite being from a different nationality.

In a press briefing ahead of their Nations League final, the Al-Nassr superstar said about the Belgian manager (via OJOGO):

"If a coach reaches the final, it is because he has done an excellent job. Questioning someone who has a spectacular record for Portugal makes me confused, but I understand. If a coach goes to the final and is questioned, imagine the others. There has been a bit of a lack of respect in this regard. Talking about other coaches is a lack of sense, but the coach has done an extraordinary job."

"Even when you win, there is this debate, but it is part of the parrots who are at home and give their opinion. What we have to say is that we are very happy with the work that the coach has done, because arriving with a different nationality, speaking our language, singing our anthem with a passion that I see... That is what I value most. The rest doesn't matter at all. The results are very positive, regardless of whether we win or not, there will always be debate, but, for me, it makes no sense at all," he added.

Since replacing Fernando Santos as Portugal's manager in January 2023, Selecao's results have improved. In 29 games in his tactical reign, Portugal have recorded 22 victories, two draws, and five losses.

This amounts to an average points per game ratio of 2.34. Portugal have also scored 80 goals and conceded 27 goals under his stewardship. Martinez will be looking to guide the team in winning their first trophy in his managerial reign as they take on Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday, June 8.

"I am very proud to be the third Portugal coach to prepare for a final” - Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez has revealed that he's delighted to be the third Portugal coach to reach a final. The Belgian also shared that he will do his best to ensure that his side registers a victory against Spain.

In an interview, ahead of the clash against La Roja, Martinez said (via OJOGO):

"I am very proud to be the third Portugal coach to prepare for a final and I will give everything to make sure the fans are very happy after the game."

Martinez will rely on experienced players like Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to win the tie for his side.

