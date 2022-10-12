"For me, it's not a problem" – Manchester United star says he is relishing competition for places at Old Trafford despite his 'tough start'

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has claimed that he is relishing the competition in his position in the ongoing campaign.

Lindelof, 28, has been a crucial player for the Red Devils since arriving from Benfica in a deal worth £31.5 million in the summer of 2017. He has scored three goals and contributed six assists in 200 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

A right-footed ball-playing center-back, Lindelof has recently fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Martinez, who arrived for a fee of £51.6 million earlier this summer, has formed a first-team partnership with Raphael Varane so far.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Lindelof shared his thoughts on his season (via Manchester Evening News):

"I got a tough start to the season with injury. I wasn't able to be involved. It's important for the team to have good players in the squad, we have a lot of games and it's important to have players to compete. For me, it's not a problem."

When asked about Martinez, he added:

"He's a fantastic player, he's very good with the ball. I've played two games with him now and we did a good game [Everton]."

Lindelof has started just three matches under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, with only one coming in the Premier League. Speaking about Ten Hag, the Swedish defender said:

"The way the boss wants to play football suits me. Hopefully I can improve a lot under him. It's always important to want to learn more, improve and I'm going to take everything in."

Manchester United will next face Omonia at Old Trafford in their fourth UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday (13 October).

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot on the lookout for new club: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus, Barcelona and AS Roma are interested in signing Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, who is currently considering his options for next summer's window.

Juventus have identified Dalot as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado, whose current contract expires next summer. Barcelona and AS Roma, on the other hand, have made contact with the player's representatives.

Dalot, 23, joined Manchester United from Porto for a fee of £19.8 million in the summer of 2018. He has registered one goal and five assists in 76 games across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Poll : 0 votes