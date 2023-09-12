"For me, he walks into the Manchester United team" - Graeme Souness makes claim about 26-year-old Red Devils star

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness reckons Scott McTominay should be a starter for Manchester United.

McTominay has struggled for game time at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag only making two substitute appearances totaling seven minutes so far this season. The midfielder enjoys a protagonistic role for Scotland, though, and is in fine form for his national team.

The Red Devils academy graduate has bagged six goals in five Euro 2024 qualifiers and is the leading goalscorer. He has played in a more advanced role for Scotland than he has for Manchester United.

Souness has given his take on McTominay's situation at Old Trafford and thinks the player deserves more game time. He told Channel 4 ahead of England's friendly against Steve Davis' side:

"For me, he (McTominay) walks into (Manchester United's) team."

McTominay started last season as the deepest midfielder in Ten Hag's team. However, the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid saw him drop to the bench for the majority of the campaign. He started 16 of 39 games across competitions, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists.

The Scotland international's future was uncertain in the summer amid his lack of first-team opportunities. West Ham United were interested and made a £30 million bid which was rejected by the Red Devils, per The Athletic. He has two years left on his contract and is an academy graduate.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hinted he still valued Scott McTominay in the summer

Casemiro quickly took up the role of Manchester United's midfield enforcer after his £70 million move from Madrid. He also impressed going forward, bagging six goals and as many assists in 51 games across competitions.

The 31-year-old's superb start to life was at the expense of McTominay, who settled for a consistent place on the bench. Still, his manager hinted that he was an important member of his squad despite being replaced in the starting lineup.

Ten Hag spoke during the summer when there was speculation regarding the Scot's and Harry Maguire's futures. He responded to a question regarding their situation explaining that he needs a full squad (via Evening Standard):

“If you see the schedule, it’s really condensed... And I think with this squad, we have the depth and we have quality players in. We can be variable, in a variety of systems and we are happy with it. As I said, we are ready to go into the fight.”

McTominay made the step up to the Red Devils' senior team in 2017. He has gone on to make 211 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists.