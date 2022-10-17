“For a moment I thought I didn’t even want to play for the national team anymore” – Arsenal star reveals he felt ‘disgusted’ by treatment from manager while on international duty

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has made his frustration with Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez known. The midfielder has claimed that he felt disgusted by Martinez's treatment while on international duty.

The Gunners player was called up by Belgian national team manager Martinez for friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso in March. However, he did not get a single minute as Belgium drew 2-2 with Ireland and won 3-0 against Burkina Faso.

Since then, the former Anderlecht midfielder has not even been called up by Martinez.

Lokonga has been capped just once by Belgium so far. His only appearance came off the bench back in September 2021 against Estonia in a 5-2 win.

Lokonga admitted that he was annoyed with Martinez for not giving him a single minute.

He has even claimed that he felt that he did not want to play for the national team ever again. As quoted by Sport Witness, he said:

“I called him the next day, I was really annoyed. For a moment I thought I didn’t even want to play for the national team anymore."

"I was disgusted. Martinez said that he prefers players who are fixed values at their club."

Lokonga has claimed that Martinez was not happy with how he trained and possibly does not like his style of play.

However, the defensive midfielder has insisted that he has the right attitude and should not be portrayed otherwise. He added:

"He was not completely happy with my training either. I don’t think he can portray me as a bad boy who doesn’t work hard. That’s too easy."

“Maybe Martinez doesn’t believe in my qualities or doesn’t like my style. But I’d rather he communicate that clearly.”

Albert Sambi Lokonga is yet to fully settle in at Arsenal

Arsenal paid Anderlecht a fee of around £17.2 million for the services of Lokonga in the summer of 2021. However, the midfielder is yet to impress the Emirates faithful.

Lokonga did not have the best debut season at Arsenal, having struggled for both opportunities as well as consistency.

The youngster did not make the most of his chances last campaign but has shown signs of improvement this time out.

The Belgian has made just one start in the Premier League this season but has started all three Europa League games for Mikel Arteta's side.

With the World Cup set to start in a month's time, Lokonga's chances of making the Belgian side look quite slim.

