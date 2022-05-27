"For myself, it’s my own revenge" - Liverpool's Harvey Eliott sends strong message to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Harvey Elliot claims he is out for revenge when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The youngster is looking forward to doing his best if Jurgen Klopp puts him on during the game.

The Reds lost the Champions League final 3-1 in 2018 as Gareth Bale scored twice and Karim Benzema capitalized on Loris Karius's error. Los Blancos also knocked out Jurgen Klopp's men in the quarterfinal last season.

Speaking to LiverpoolECHO, Elliot claimed he was not over the 2018 final loss and wanted revenge for it. He said:

"For myself, it's my own revenge. I want to take that upset and disappointment as a fan and make sure I put it right at the weekend if I'm needed. It's going to be a crazy experience to be able to say I've been there as a fan and then as a player and hopefully get a chance to play. We'll see. I'm just so excited, and hopefully we can put it right."

The Reds star was at the stadium in 2018, but as a fan because he was still a Fulham player at the time. He joined the Reds a year later but still remembers the final well.

"Sitting there in the stands and watching Liverpool play in the final, celebrating getting there as a fan and the disappointment of not winning, to think the year after I'm signing for Liverpool, I never thought that would happen."

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah out for revenge against Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah has admitted he is out for revenge when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The forward was forced off early in the 2018 final and recalled finding out the result in the hospital.

"I remember when I left the field after 30 minutes of that game it was the worst moment of my career. I was really down. I had a good season and then to play my first Champions League final and come off so soon was the worst thing that could happen to me. I found out the result while I was in the hospital. I thought we just could not lose the game in that way. I never felt that way before in football."

Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-1 on aggregate last season when they faced Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

