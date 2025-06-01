"For Real Madrid, I would sign him, to weaken Barcelona" - F1 superstar Fernando Alonso names one player he'd sign for Los Blancos

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso wants Real Madrid to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri to weaken Los Blancos' arch-rivals. The Spaniard has been one of the key players for the Blaugrana.

Since arriving from Las Palmas in the summer of 2019, Pedri, 22, has made over 200 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana, contributing 26 goals and 21 assists. That includes six goals and eight assists in 59 outings across competitions in the recently-concluded 2024-25 season, helping Barca to a domestic treble.

With a contract at the Camp Nou till 2030, Pedri isn't likely to leave Hansi Flick's side anytime soon, especially to Los Blancos. Nevertheless, two-time Formula 1 champion Alonso - who drives for Aston Martin - reckons if he has his way, he would sign the Euro 2024 winner to 'weaken' Barca, something he also does while gaming.

"For Real Madrid, I would sign Pedri, to weaken Barcelona, " said Alonso (as per DAZNFutbol via Madrid Zone). "I also do that on the game, & then I leave him on the bench, so they don't have him anymore."

Pedri scored in Barca's 3-2 extra time win over Madrid in the Copa del Rey final in April, opening the scoring after 28 minutes.

Pedri earned praise from Barcelona boss before Copa del Rey heroics against Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Pedri is one of the world's best young midfielders at the moment, something that wasn't lost on Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who won a domestic treble in his first season at the Camp Nou helm.

Having missed only one game all season - due to a stomach flu - Pedri was an ever-present in the Barca midfield. A month before his Copa del Rey final heroic against Real Madrid, the Spaniard earned high praise from his club boss:

"Raphinha said Pedri is the heart of the team?," Flick told Barca One (via GOAL). "Yes, exactly. Pedri is fantastic. When he touches the ball, you see real magic. He's getting better, constantly developing himself. I remember in the Valencia game when we brought him on in the second half, he completely changed the game.

"Pedri is only 22 years old, but he has enough to be a leader in the coming years. I will do everything to help him become that leader, because he has all the qualifications."

The 22-year-old has won six titles at the Camp Nou - two each in La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana.

