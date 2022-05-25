"For sure" - Mohamed Salah confirms he is staying at Liverpool next season

Mohamed Salah has announced that he will be staying at Liverpool next season. The Egyptian did not provide an update on his contract situation but confirmed he would not be leaving in the summer.

Liverpool have been trying to get Salah to pen a new contract, but the forward is unwilling to sign on the current terms.

He confirmed that the club's latest offer was rejected, as he was not happy with what was put on the table.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, Salah claimed it was not the time to talk about his contract. However, he confirmed he would be staying at Anfield next season and not leaving the club this summer.

He said:

"I'm staying next season for sure. I don't focus on the contract at the moment. It's about the team. It's a really important week for us. I want to win the CL again. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!"

Mohamed Salah has a year left on Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has just a year left on his contract at Anfield. Along with Sadio Mane, the forward is yet to pen a new contract but is open to staying at the club.

