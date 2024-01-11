"For sure, number 1" - Andriy Lunin's wife shares and deletes post criticising Kepa Arrizabalaga after error-strewn performance for Real Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's wife Anastasia Nastasica has courted controversy with an Instagram post, with which she appeared to criticize Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish goalkeeper had a game to forget for Los Blancos as they claimed a 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Los Blancos faced their city rivals at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh looking to claim a place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Manager Carlo Ancelotti chose to start the on-loan goalkeeper for the match, leaving Ukrainian custodian Lunin on the bench.

Kepa had a shaky performance in the first half, conceding twice to Mario Hermoso and Antoine Griezmann as it ended 2-2. The 29-year-old committed an error to hand Los Colchoneros a 3-2 lead as he flapped at a cross, causing an own goal.

The match ended without further incident from him, and his blushes were spared by his teammates' efficiency in front of goal. Nastasica sparked controversy after she made a post on Instagram appearing to mock the Spaniard for his errors.

Nastasica posted a picture of herself and her husband Lunin after the match, adding a caption in which she referred to him as number one.

“For sure, number 1," Nastasica wrote.

Expand Tweet

She deleted the post from her account shortly after, but many had already seen the post.

Andriy Lunin has been Real Madrid's second-choice goalkeeper for years, and was widely expected to take over following the injury to Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament before the start of the season, potentially ruling him out until 2024-25.

Surprisingly, Los Blancos signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to be their first-choice between the sticks for the season. The Spaniard has not performed as expected, often delivering error-strewn displays for the club.

Real Madrid faced with Andriy Lunin, Kepa conundrum

This season, Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been used alternately by manager Carlo Ancelotti. The duo have held their own in the team, but neither is the club's absolute first choice.

Lunin has made eight league appearances for Real Madrid this season, keeping four clean sheets and conceding four goals. He has a save percentage of 83.3% in league football this season.

Kepa, on the other hand, has made 11 league appearances for the club this season. He has kept six clean sheets and conceded seven goals, and has a save percentage of 78.1%.

Andriy Lunin is looking at a potential exit from the club as he looks to play more regularly. With Kepa also set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season, Real Madrid may need to sign a new goalkeeper.