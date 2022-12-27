Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Trent Alexander-Arnold after their Premier League win over Aston Villa on Monday (December 26) at Villa Park.

The Reds came out 3-1 winners in their first game back after the FIFA World Cup break. Alexander-Arnold started the game and played 79 minutes before being subbed off for Joe Gomez.

The right-back was excellent in the game as he made two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance and won four of his five duels. He also registered two key passes, including an exceptional outside-of-the-boot pass that led to Liverpool's first goal.

Alexander-Arnold was the subject of scrutiny before the FIFA World Cup due to his poor performances. He was included in England's squad for the tournament but couldn't make a single appearance as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals against France.

After the win over Aston Villa, Klopp explained the right-back's current mental and physical situation and said (via Liverpool Echo):

“I think everything is fine with Trent. I don't think he expected to play in all games in the World Cup with all the players Gareth (Southgate) has available but he was there for his country and contributed as well as he could.

“He didn't like not playing but he was not especially down. I think the situation is pretty clear and that is fine.”

He added:

“He came back and got ill, which was not cool. It was why he could not play against Manchester City, but now he is available. But for today it was especially hard as well.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored three goals in 21 appearances for Liverpool across competitions this season.

Liverpool see off Aston Villa for a perfect start to second half of 2022-23 Premier League season

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the FIFA World Cup break in sixth place in the Premier League table with just six wins from their 14 games. They desperately needed some inspiration and the win against Aston Villa will certainly instill some confidence.

The Reds got a dream start as Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the fifth minute. An incredibly inventive pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Andy Robertson, who put it on a plate for Salah to score. In doing so, Robertson became the all-time leading provider among defenders in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk then doubled Liverpool's lead in the 37th minute, finishing from an acute angle via a slight deflection off Tyrone Mings.

Aston Villa got back into the game as Ollie Watkins scored from a sublime Douglas Luiz cross in the second half. However, Liverpool restored their two-goal advantage via substitute Stefan Bajcetic in the 81st minute as the youngster scored his first senior goal for the club.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Just two minutes after his introduction, a moment Stefan Bajcetic will never forget Composure levelJust two minutes after his introduction, a moment Stefan Bajcetic will never forget Composure level 💯Just two minutes after his introduction, a moment Stefan Bajcetic will never forget ❤️ https://t.co/UOK9VGs7lq

The Reds are still sixth in the league table but are now just five points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. Villa, meanwhile, are 12th, just five points above the relegation zone.

Poll : 0 votes