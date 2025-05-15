“For the vibes, I’ll bring him” - Martin Odegaard names Arsenal teammate he wants as his assistant coach if he becomes manager in 2050

Martin Odegaard has named Kai Havertz as the Arsenal teammate he would like as his assistant if he became a coach in the future. He admitted that the German is unlikely to become a coach, but stated that he would bring the "vibes."

Speaking to ESPN FC, Odegaard named Havertz as his best friend in the squad and added that their wives were also close. He named the former Chelsea man as the one he would pick as his assistant and said:

"I'll bring Kai [Havertz] on the journey. Nah, I don't think so [when asked if the German would be a coach in the future], but for the vibes you know. I'll bring him.."

Ben White was asked last year if he was interested in becoming a coach after retirement, and he rejected the idea. He named Jorginho as the current Arsenal player who would go into coaching. He told the club website:

"No, I'm not at all interested in that, and I can't really see that ever changing. I love playing, I love everything about being a footballer, but I don't think I'll be motivated to go into that. I can't see myself telling other people how to play. It's not for me, but I can see Jorginho doing that in future. He's just done everything in the game hasn't he? I can't think there is anyone better to learn from than him, he will be great."

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal star is 'already a coach' on the bench

Mikel Arteta asked in 2023 to name one Arsenal player who could become a coach in the future. He was quick to point at Jorginho and claimed that the former Chelsea star was already a coach on the bench.

The Spaniard said (via Arsenal Insider):

"When he's on the bench, he's like another coach. Every time I look behind he is there and it is great that he is living the game. If he wants to [be a manager], he has every quality to do so. He's one of the most intelligent players that I have coached. The detail he can go into to understand what is happening live, in the game, how to correct it, and how he can attract the attention of his teammates to listen to him and do what he is telling them to do, it's really impressive."

Mikel Arteta is about to finish his fifth season at Arsenal without a trophy. He won the FA Cup in 2019/20, but hasn't been able to get his hands on a trophy since.

