"For me it will be"- Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique picks his Premier League Golen Boot winner for next season

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has backed Mohamed Salah to win the Golden Boot next season. The Egyptian ended the 2021-22 campaign as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer alongside Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son with 23 goals.

Salah is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win the award next season, but could face competition from a number of strikers.

Son will be keen to continue his incredible form whilst his club teammate Harry Kane will be eager to mount a serious challenge for the Golden Boot next season after finishing fourth in the goalscoring charts last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished third in the race for the Golden Boot after scoring 18 goals. His output could depend on the style of football Manchester United play under Erik ten Hag and the service he receives.

Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland could also be in the race. The Norwegian scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals in just 41 games last season.

However, the duo could take time to adapt to the speed of the league and the systems at their clubs. Enrique believes Salah will win the award for the fourth time next season.

"For me it will be Salah. What do you think?," said Enrique on Twitter.

As per Pedro Almeida, Mohamed Salah is close to signing a contract extension with Liverpool. The forward could therefore have added incentive and motivation to better his already impressive goalscoring record for the Reds.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 For me it will be salah.what do you think? For me it will be salah.what do you think? https://t.co/nMFUWFLAWV

Mohamed Salah is likely to face even more pressure at Liverpool next season

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Sadio Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield, as per the Daily Mail. The Senegal international has just one year remaining on his contract with the club and is yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension. Bayern Munich are eager to sign the former Southampton star.

Mane enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign. He scored 23 goals in 51 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and helped them win the EFL Cup and FA Cup. He was one of the club's standout players during the second half of the campaign, scoring nine goals in his last 14 appearances for the club.

Liverpool have signed a replacement for the 30-year-old in the form of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan could, however, take time to adapt to the Premier League and settle into Klopp's system at Anfield. The onus is likely to be on Mohamed Salah to step up and be the club's talisman week in week out if Sadio Mane leaves the club this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far