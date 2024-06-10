"Forever grateful for everything you taught me" - Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho sends emotional message to Marco Reus 

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho sent a farewell message to Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus, as the latter is set to leave the club this season. With his contract expiring at the end of June, Reus is expected to join the MLS, as he reportedly remains in talks with LA Galaxy (via GOAL).

Sancho, who spent multiple years with the German attacker, posted a farewell video for Reus on his Instagram account. Sancho wrote:

"Farewell to a BVB Legend and My Big Brother. @marcinho11 as you start your next chapter, I just want to say thank you for everything you've done for me."

"You took me under your wing and I learned so much from you both on and off the pitch. I am forever grateful for everything you taught me and it was an honor to play with you. I wish you and your family all the best for the future, see you soon brother!"

Sancho and Reus shared the pitch 109 times across competitions for the German side, bagging 24 joint goal contributions in the process. With the completion of his loan spell at Dortmund, Sancho's future also remains uncertain as he returns to Manchester United.

Reus made 429 appearances across competitions for Borussia Dortmund, bagging 170 goals and 131 assists. Unfortunately, he never won the Bundesliga or the Champions League with his club but has five other trophies to his name.

LA Galaxy targeting Marco Reus signing along with the German's ex-Borussia Dortmund teammate - Reports

Marco Reus

MLS side LA Galaxy are not only looking to sign Marco Reus this summer but are also reportedly targeting the German's former Borussia Dortmund teammate Robert Lewandowski.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the aforementioned American outfit have their sights set on the Poland international. However, it is also believed that Hansi Flick, who has been appointed as Barcelona's new manager, is unwilling to let the former Bayern Munich man leave.

Lewandowski still has two years left on his current deal with the Blaugrana and played a key role for them this season. He made 49 appearances across competitions, bagging 26 goals and nine assists.

However, if the deal goes through for both of these players, they will reunite after a 10-year period. The pair shared the pitch 87 times across competitions at Dortmund, bagging 22 joint goal contributions.