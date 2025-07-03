"Forever number 20", "Hurts so much" - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson send messages as Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car accident

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have reacted to the tragic demise of Liverpool's Diogo Jota. Jota (28) and his brother Andre Silva (25) died in a car crash on Thursday (July 3).

Ad

In a post on his official X handle, Alexander-Arnold wrote:

"It’s so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone. Diogo, your family was your world. They were everything. For Rute, his children, and his parents, all of our hearts are broken. And for Andre as well. Brothers and best friends."

Ad

Trending

The newly signed Real Madrid star added:

"When it’s less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile. So many laughs and happy moments. He was such a great teammate and a true friend. Forever number 20. Rest in peace, Diogo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Robertson also penned his thoughts on Instagram regarding Jota's death. He wrote (via The Anfield Talk on X):

"The ones I'm thinking about most right now are the family. Their loss is too much to bear. I'm so sorry that they have lost two such precious souls - Diogo and Andre. For the team and the Club, we'll try to cope with this together... however long that takes. For me, I want to talk about my mate. My buddy. The bloke I loved and will miss like crazy."

Ad

"I could talk about him as a player for hours, but none of that feels like it matters right now. It's the man. The person. He was such a good guy. The best. So genuine. Just normal and real. Full of love for the people he cared about. Full of fun. He was the most British foreign player I've ever met," he added.

Ad

Robertson continued:

"We used to joke he was really Irish... I'd try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota. We'd watch the darts together, enjoy the horse racing. Going to Cheltenham this season was a highlight - one of the best we had. The last time I saw him was the happiest day of his life - his wedding day."

Ad

"I want to remember his never-ceasing smile from that magical day. How much he was bursting with love for his wite and family. I can't believe we're saying goodbye. It's too soon, and it hurts so much. But thank you for being in my life, mate - and for making it better. Love you, Diogo.❤️", he concluded.

Ad

Ad

As per Sky Sports, Jota and Andre died in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, on Thursday. The accident occurred when their vehicle veered off the road due to a reported tire burst.

The vehicle flamed up, leading to the death of the brothers. The pair were reportedly traveling from Portugal to Santander.

Alexander-Arnold and the late Diogo Jota combined for 10 goals for the Reds. All of the goals were scored by Jota, assisted by the Englishman. Meanwhile, Jota and Robertson combined for five goals for Liverpool, and all of these goals were also scored by the Portuguese.

Ad

How did Diogo Jota perform at Liverpool before his tragic demise?

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Diogo Jota joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported €44.70 million in the summer of September 2020. An attacker for Liverpool, the late Portuguese star was a remarkable finisher.

In 182 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, Jota contributed 65 goals and 26 assists. The Portuguese star won his first-ever Premier League title at Anfield last season. Jota was also part of Liverpool's squad that won the FA Cup in 2022 and the Carabao Cup in 2022 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More