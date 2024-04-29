“Forget everyone else” - Agbonlahor pinpoints ‘big problem’ Arne Slot could face as Liverpool boss

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that Mohamed Salah's potential departure is the biggest problem that Arne Slot is going to face at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is set to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season and Slot is reportedly set to take over at Anfield. However, there could also be a squad reshuffle on the cards for the Feyenoord manager.

Mohamed Salah is one of the most prominent names linked with a summer departure. Agbonlahor believes the Egyptian potentially bidding goodbye could be a massive blow for Slot. He spoke to online casino and sports betting platform Razed (via DAZN):

"The big problem Arne Slot is going to have is I believe Mo Salah is going to leave. Forget everyone else, Salah has carried Liverpool for years, and wouldn't have won any of the trophies they had won without Salah."

Agbonlahor added:

"You look at the team now and you think who's going to slot in on the right hand side or who's going to be that player when they find it tough, they find a goal? Replacing Salah is a job that Slot is going to have."

Salah, since his 2017 move to Merseyside from Roma, has scored 210 goals and provided 88 assists in 346 appearances for the Reds. This season, the Egyptian has scored 24 goals and has provided 13 assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

Mohamed Salah is expected to stay at Liverpool: reports

According to journalist David Ornstein, Mohamed Salah is expected to stay at Liverpool next season. The 31-year-old hasn't asked the club to let him leave in the summer.

While several Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with a move for Salah, Ornstein reported that the SPL view is that Salah would remain at Anfield. Al-Ittihad made a £150 million bid for the Egyptian last summer but the Merseysiders didn't accept it.

Expand Tweet

While Salah hasn't been at his best as of late, he has been one of the Reds' best players since joining the club. Hence, his presence or departure could become a pivotal factor in Slot's initial phase at the club.