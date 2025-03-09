"Forget the Glazers or INEOS. We need to protest against him" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 1-1 Arsenal draw

Manchester United fans on social media have called out Rasmus Hojlund following their 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Sunday, March 9. The Danish striker failed to enhance the attack and missed a golden opportunity to give United the lead in the second half.

Ad

Bruno Fernandes scored a sublime free kick to give United the lead in the first half's added time (45+2’). In the 74th minute, Declan Rice scored the Gunners' equalizer as he rifled his shot into the net following a pass from Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners and United were guilty of wasting clear-cut opportunities in attack. Thus, the game ended 1-1 as both teams shared one point each.

In 14 minutes on the pitch, Hojlund maintained a passing accuracy of 100% (4/4). He only registered seven touches, failed to register a shot, and lost possession of the ball once (via Sofascore).

Ad

Trending

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize the 22-year-old for his poor performance, with one tweeting:

"Forget the Glazers or INEOS. We need to protest against Hojlund.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hojlund sorry but I think that was the last straw for me,” another added.

"Amorim is a useless coach why substituted Hojlund when Obi is a better player,” a fan opined.

"Hojlund you cannot make it here. No be curse,” another said.

"GET OUT OF MY CLUB HOJKUND YOU ARE NOT A STRIKER,” another vented.

Ad

"Sell Hojlund .. I have seen enough,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hojlund has only scored two goals in 23 Premier League games for the Red Devils this season.

How did Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes perform against Arsenal?

Manchester United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Amid Hojlund's criticism, Bruno Fernandes was arguably the Red Devils' best player on the pitch. He also scored United's first and only goal during the game.

Ad

In his stint on the pitch, Fernandes maintained a passing accuracy of 86% (30/35). He provided one key pass, registered three shots on target, and successfully delivered four out of six long balls (via Sofascore).

Fernandes has registered seven goals and as many assists in 27 league games for Manchester United this season. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's men are ranked 14th in the Premier League standings, having secured 34 points from 28 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback