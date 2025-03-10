"Forget Liverpool, be more worried about the teams that are coming up behind you" – Roy Keane warns Arsenal after Manchester United draw

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Arsenal for failing to turn up in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 9).

Mikel Arteta's club, who registered a 7-1 UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg win over PSV Eindhoven last Tuesday, came back from behind at Old Trafford. After Bruno Fernandes' first half opener, Declan Rice scored the equalizer in the 74th minute of the contest.

After the end of the Premier League encounter, Keane shared his honest thoughts on Arsenal's lacklustre display against Manchester United. The Irishman said on Sky Sports (h/t Mirror):

"They scored seven during the week but they didn't look like they had any swagger about them today. They had bits of possession but, if anything, you thought that Manchester United are probably going to win it and United have been dreadful all season."

Keane, who helped Manchester United lift seven league titles, continued:

"I would be looking at Arsenal's mentality and their swagger and going, 'Where was it?' You are coming to United, you must smell that United are here for the taking. United were sitting and hoping to get something on the counter attack but they did not show... they weren't streetwise."

Issuing a warning to the Gunners after their recent 1-1 away draw, Keane added:

"I am not seeing an Arsenal team turning up today and thinking, 'I tell you what, they were machine-like, they knew United were there for the taking'. They were not even ready to take that step. Forget Liverpool, be more worried about the teams that are coming up behind you. I was not happy with their mindset."

The north London side are currently 15 points behind leaders Liverpool in the 2024-25 Premier League table. They are on 55 points from 28 games and are eight points ahead of fifth-place Manchester City.

Arsenal boss storms out of interview after draw

After Arsenal's 1-1 league draw at Manchester United, Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison asked Gunners manager Mikel Arteta (h/t Mirror):

"Mikel... one more? I have to ask you about the title race because it's 15 points now. Is that too much?"

Visibly irked with the question, Arteta refused to respond to Davison and abruptly left the post-match interview. His team are currently winless in their last three league matches.

The Gunners will next host PSV Eindhoven this Wednesday and will then host Chelsea in a Premier League contest on Sunday (March 16).

