"Forget my ties to Man Utd" - Rio Ferdinand labels 'ridiculous' Liverpool star as 'the truth' and says he deserves more respect

Rio Ferdinand opined that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is having a season that is better than Luis Suarez's 2013-14 season with the Reds.

The Egypt international has been in red hot form for Liverpool this season. Salah has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists from 30 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side so far.

Ferdinand is a huge admirer of the former Chelsea forward's abilities as a player. The Manchester United legend pointed out how Salah has been at the top of his game for years and feels he deserves more respect.

The Englishman lifted the lid on having an argument with Michael Owen, who insisted Suarez's 2013-14 campaign was better than Salah's current one. Ferdinand disregarded his ties with Manchester United as he continued to heap praise on the 29-year-old. He said on his Youtube channel [via The Echo]:

“I had this argument with Michael Owen. He said that Suarez, when he was on fire [2013/14], was a better season than Mo Salah is having this season - I disagreed. I think Salah’s a joke. I think he’s a ridiculous player."

He added:

"The Chelsea goal the other day, a little shimmy, the defender was rocked. Bang, goal. You know how many players he does that against. Kalidou Koulibaly [for Napoli] at Anfield, he’s meant to be a £70m-£80m player. Get off, bang, goal. He’s done this consistently for years now. This guy needs a bit more respect put on Mo Salah’s name. Forget my ties to Man United or whatever, Mo Salah is the truth.”

Suarez scored 31 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2013-14 campaign. Salah is currently 16 goal contributions behind the Uruguayan's tally, but has at least 16 games to better it.

How has Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah fared at Liverpool?

Liverpool signed Luis Suarez from Ajax for around £24m in January 2011. The Uruguay international went on to make 133 appearances for the club, before joining Barcelona for around £75m in the summer of 2014.

During his time at Anfield, Suarez found the back of the net 82 times, while providing 47 assists. He helped the Reds win the EFL Cup in the 2011-12 season and also helped them finish second in the Premier League in 2013-14.

Mohamed Salah joined the Anfield outfit from AS Roma for £38m in 2017. He has since then played a total of 233 games for Liverpool across all competitions.

The Egyptian has scored 150 goals and provided 56 assists for the Reds. He has also helped the side win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Salah also broke the record for the most goals by a played in a single 38-game Premier League campaign in his first season for the Reds. He scored 32 goals that season. Before Salah broke the record, Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer jointly held the record with 31 goals.

