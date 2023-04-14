"Form is not exactly convincing" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Chris Sutton predicted that Manchester United will be held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in their Premier League away clash away on April 16.

United will enter the contest on the back of a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League first-leg clash at Old Trafford on April 13. They are fourth in the league table with 56 points from 29 matches. Sutton, however, is not convinced with their form and predicted a draw.

In his prediction for BBC, Sutton wrote:

"This feels like a huge game for Nottingham Forest, who have not won in nine games and are in the bottom three. I am starting to really fear for them. I keep on saying it but Forest's terrible away form means they rely so heavily on picking up points at the City Ground and they are under pressure to keep doing that, whoever they face there."

He added:

"That makes this game a really interesting one, because Manchester United also need to win it and their away form is not exactly convincing either. The return of Casemiro from suspension is a big boost for Erik ten Hag's side but they are going to miss Marcus Rashford while he is out injured and being in the Europa League has left their squad at full stretch. Because of that, I'm going for a draw."

Nottingham Forest are currently 18th in the league with 27 points from 30 games. Even a point against the Red Devils could help them in their relegation battle massively.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared his take on Nottingham Forest

In a competitive league like the Premier League, it's a mistake to sleep on any team. Erik ten Hag is ready for the challenge that relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest will bring on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League clash, the Manchester United manager said:

"I know what place they are [in] and we know what we can expect on Sunday. They are in survival mode and they will run for their lives. We have to be ready for that game."

Ten Hag's side need a positive result to keep up their bid of securing a top-four finish. Manchester United are three points above Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. The reverse fixture ended in a 3-0 win for the Red Devils.

