"Form has really taken a hit" - Michael Owen predicts the result of Arsenal vs Brighton 

Former England international Michael Owen has revealed his prediction for Arsenal's clash against Brighton and Hove Albon in the Premier League this weekend.

Speaking on BetVictor, Owen raised concerns about the Gunners' previous game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park:

"It may not seem it, but this game is massive for Arsenal’s season. That defeat to Palace was a shock, but they were well-beaten. They looked in control of fourth position, so it will be interesting to see how they respond here."

He also noted Brighton's poor run of form, with the side having scored just once in their last seven EPL games:

"As for Brighton, they look like a side with nothing to play for. They’ve been virtually safe for weeks and their form has really taken a hit. They need to start scoring more goals."

Michael Owen's prediction:

"Given Brighton’s struggles in front of goal recently, this should be straightforward for Arsenal. I’m going for 2-0."

The Gunners have every reason to win against Brighton, especially with a top-four position at stake. The Seagulls sit in mid-table obscurity, safe from relegation but too far to fight for any continental spots nearer the table-top.

Mikel Arteta's men have had a good run of form this year, losing just twice in the EPL since their New Year's game against Manchester City. However, their 3-0 loss against Palace stunned the side, and they will need to find their groove against Brighton.

Could Arsenal finish in the top-four this season?

Aston Villa v Arsenal - Premier League

Heading into the 31st gameweek of the season, Arsenal remain within touching distance of a top-four finish, which would mean Champions League participation next season. If they succeed, this would be the first time the Gunners have participated in the UCL since the 2015-16 season.

They have enjoyed a massive improvement this campaign under Arteta. The Gunners currently sit in fifth place, tied with fourth place Tottenham Hotspur on points, with a game in hand.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)



#AVLARS A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four!🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT) A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four! 🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)#AVLARS https://t.co/3JV1BB3wX6

They have enjoyed a successful campaign so far and will hope to continue their hard work in the final stretch as the EPL curtains begin their descent. The Gunners faithful will hope they can confirm UCL football for next season after a long exit from the competition.

