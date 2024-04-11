Former administrator rips into Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, says the team are fielding 'expired' players

Al-Nassr suffered a 2-1 defeat against rivals Al Hilal in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup in their latest fixture on April 9, 2024. To make matters worse, Cristiano Ronaldo received a straight red card in the 86th minute of the match.

This was the Knights of Najd's third consecutive defeat against Al Hilal this season. Following the loss, Al-Nassr's former administrator, Salem Al-Othman, claimed that the club had too many ageing players. He posted on X:

"Al-Nassr has players who have expired."

The Riyadh-based club have several players over the age of 30, including their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, centre-back Mohammed Al-Fatil, forward Sadio Mane and goalkeepers David Ospina and Waleed Abdullah, among others.

Before the defeat against Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo's side were on a winning streak, while the Portuguese himself was on a scoring spree. He netted his 65th career hat trick on April 3, 2024, against Abha in the Saudi Pro League.

The 39-year-old forward is one of the oldest active footballers. However, his goal-scoring ability has not faded. In 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo led all global scorers with 54 goals for club and country.

Other Saudi clubs have signed older players as well, including Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino. With the upcoming summer transfer window, many veterans like Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, and Casemiro have also been linked with potential transfers to Saudi Pro League clubs.

Al-Nassr's current standing in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr stand second in the Saudi Pro League with 65 points in 27 matches. They have one draw and four wins in their last five league fixtures. They have a 12-point difference with table-toppers Al-Hilal, who have bagged five consecutive league wins.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side faces Al-Fayha next in the Saudi Pro League on April 19, 2024. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will once again face off on May 16, 2024.

On May 1, 2024, the Knights of Najd will play against Al-Khaleej in the semi-final of the King Cup of Champions. The other semi-finalists are Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, who are pitted against on April 30, 2024.

