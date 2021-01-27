Former Argentina goalkeeper says Barcelona are better off without Lionel Messi

Former Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Orlando Gatti has once again not missed an opportunity to target Lionel Messi and has pointed out that Barcelona may be better off without their talismanic captain.

The 76-year-old highlighted that Barcelona's 2-0 win over Elche was a sign that the team can draw on its other strengths in Messi's absence.

Messi was suspended for the clash against Elche after he picked up a red card in the Blaugrana's loss to Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Gatti explained to El Chiringuito, via quotes published on Marca:

"Every time Messi doesn't play, Barcelona win because they can draw on other strengths. Football is about winning and if you play well, even better. Every time Messi doesn't play, Barcelona win."

Barcelona have played just two league games without Messi this season, winning one and drawing the other.

📺 Hugo Gatti (ex-Argentina) on @elchiringuitotv "Every time Messi doesn't play, Barcelona win because they can draw on other strengths. Football is about winning and if you play well, even better. Every time Messi doesn't play, Barcelona win." — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) January 25, 2021

Barcelona's winning record does not change much with or without Lionel Messi

Messi was suspended for the most recent La Liga clash against Elche

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has played 17 league games for Barcelona this season, in which he has scored 11 goals. Out of those 17 games, the Catalan giants have only managed to win 10.

Opponents without Messi: Ferencvaros - Kiev - Elche - Cornella (3rd division club, extra time needed to win) - Eibar - Real Sociedad (extra time + penalties needed to win).



Context is key, before trying to slate someone. https://t.co/FUXQ25ztoL — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 26, 2021

If you stretch it back to last season, Barcelona played five league games without the Argentine and won three of those, as compared to winning 22 out of 33 with him playing.

Messi is still uncertain about his future at the end of the season. He will be out of contract at Barcelona this summer and has made it clear that he would not decide on his future until the end of the season.

In fact, since last summer, when Messi tried to unilaterally terminate his contract, there has been plenty of uncertainty over where he would be playing football.

Recently, interim Barcelona president Carles Tusquets also said that it would have been a prudent decision for the Catalans to have let Messi go in the summer. They are mired in economic difficulties at the moment and are even flouting La Liga norms with their bloated wage bill.

Advertisement

Right now, they find themselves third in La Liga, ten points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's men even have a game in hand over Barcelona at that moment.

In their next game, for which Messi will be back in contention for selection, Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.